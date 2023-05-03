The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories:
Gaylor Baird wins re-election
Incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird will serve another term as Lincoln's mayor. The Democrat beat out Republican former state Sen. Suzanne Geist
last night in the city's general election.
The race for mayor quickly became heated as public safety, Geist's voting record and the record amount of money being spent on the race were three issues that repeatedly rose to the top.
Read about the mayor's race and see what happened in the races for
City Council, Airport Authority and Board of Education. Police-involved shooting shooting details emerge
A Nevada man was identified Tuesday as the person who was shot by investigators with the Lincoln Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol in a west Lincoln parking lot Monday afternoon.
The man, 35-year-old Chace Abney, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following the shooting, which occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Monday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th and West O streets, according to authorities.
Abney remained in critical condition as of Tuesday, said Sheriff Terry Wagner, whose agency is investigating the shooting.
At least one Lincoln Police officer and one Nebraska State Patrol trooper fired their weapons toward Abney after the
35-year-old fired one round from a 9 mm handgun toward police, Wagner told reporters Tuesday morning. Abortion vote stands
After a weekend of pressure that included protesters on his lawn, Sen. Merv Riepe said Tuesday he's
not budging on his position on abortion. Riepe last week in effect killed a proposal supported by all of his Republican colleagues in the Legislature to sharply limit abortion rights.
LB626 would have reduced the current abortion ban in Nebraska from 20 weeks to about six weeks based on ultrasound detection of embryonic cardiac activity. Riepe, however, is in favor of a 12-week ban, saying “I think there is huge support for 12 weeks as being something sustainable and considered to be reasonable.”
That’s it for Wednesday, May 3. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.
Photos: Scenes from Lincoln's May 2 General Election
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird gives a speech after winning reelection on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird hugs supporters as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird hugs her supporters as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
City Council district 3 candidate Justin Carlson talks with supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird speaks with supporters as she makes her rounds around an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is embraced by Sen. George Dungan as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Adam Morfeld is hugged by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Board of Education district 2 candidate Piyush Srivastav speaks with voters and supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Board of Education district 4 candidate Annie Mumgaard speaks to supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
An election night party hosted by Democrats underway on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist embraces Tricia Nangkalaphivath as former Lincoln City Councilman Jon Camp (third from left) greets Gov. Jim Pillen during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist embraces supporter Deb Portz during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
From left, Bill Zuspan and Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner greet Lincoln City Council district 2 candidate Tom Duden during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist talks with Gov. Jim Pillen during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist talks with supporter Deb Portz during a Republican watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A scene from the Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council district 1 candidate Taylor Wyatt speaks during a Republican election watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Attorney General Mike Hilgers (right) greets Lincoln City Council district 2 candidate Tom Duden during a Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council district 3 candidate Elina Newman speaks during a Republican election watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln City Council district 3 candidate Wayne Reinwald speaks during a Republican election watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council district 2 candidate Bailey Feit speaks with supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
An election night party hosted by Democrats is underway inside the DelRay Ballroom on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
An election night party hosted by Democrats is underway inside the DelRay Ballroom on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
City Council candidate Brodey Weber speaks with supporters during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A voter cast their ballot on Tuesday at Eastridge Presbyterian Church.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Leo Otteman entertains himself with nearby power cable while and Ellie Otteman watches their mother Leslie as she casts her ballot on Tuesday at Eastridge Presbyterian Church.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A voter, who did not wish to be identified, uses a polling booth to cast their ballot on Tuesday at College View Church.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Hendrik Viljoen fills in their ballot at a polling booth on Tuesday at the Auld Pavilion Rec Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Blanco Sanchez is joined by his son in a stroller as he votes in Tuesday at College View Church.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Voters from different districts are separated on either side of a board as they cast their votes on Tuesday at the Auld Pavilion Rec Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A Vote Here sign is seen hanging on the wall on Tuesday at the Auld Pavilion Rec Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist delivers a concession speech at the Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist speaks on stage next to her husband Mark Geist at the Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln mayoral candidate Suzanne Geist embraces husband Mark Geist after delivering her concession speech at the Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council candidate Tom Duden (right) embraces his wife Ronda Duden after at a Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln City Council candidate Tom Duden (right) embraces his wife Ronda Duden (center), along with his brother-in-law Rob Treptow at a Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
District 2 school board candidate Piyush Srivastav gives a speech following his election win during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln City Council candidate Justin Carlson gives a speech following his election win during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
City Council candidate Brodey Weber gives a speech following his win during an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
