The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories:

Gaylor Baird wins re-election

Incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird will serve another term as Lincoln's mayor. The Democrat beat out Republican former state Sen. Suzanne Geist last night in the city's general election.

The race for mayor quickly became heated as public safety, Geist's voting record and the record amount of money being spent on the race were three issues that repeatedly rose to the top.

Police-involved shooting shooting details emerge

A Nevada man was identified Tuesday as the person who was shot by investigators with the Lincoln Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol in a west Lincoln parking lot Monday afternoon.

The man, 35-year-old Chace Abney, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following the shooting, which occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Monday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th and West O streets, according to authorities.

Abney remained in critical condition as of Tuesday, said Sheriff Terry Wagner, whose agency is investigating the shooting.

At least one Lincoln Police officer and one Nebraska State Patrol trooper fired their weapons toward Abney after the 35-year-old fired one round from a 9 mm handgun toward police, Wagner told reporters Tuesday morning.

Abortion vote stands

After a weekend of pressure that included protesters on his lawn, Sen. Merv Riepe said Tuesday he's not budging on his position on abortion. Riepe last week in effect killed a proposal supported by all of his Republican colleagues in the Legislature to sharply limit abortion rights.

LB626 would have reduced the current abortion ban in Nebraska from 20 weeks to about six weeks based on ultrasound detection of embryonic cardiac activity. Riepe, however, is in favor of a 12-week ban, saying “I think there is huge support for 12 weeks as being something sustainable and considered to be reasonable.”

That’s it for Wednesday, May 3. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.

