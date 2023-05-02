Leirion Gaylor Baird, who saw Lincoln through a global pandemic during her first term, won re-election Tuesday against former state Sen. Suzanne Geist in a contentious race marked by attack ads and unprecedented campaign spending.

Early returns – 32,158 early ballots – heavily favored Gaylor Baird who garnered 64% (20,582) of the early votes, which wasn’t surprising, since Democrats are more likely to vote early.

By 10 p.m. her lead had narrowed to 54%, to Geist’s 45%, but the unofficial total gave her a 6,668-vote lead, which likely means uncounted ballots won’t change the outcome of the election. The unofficial totals had Gaylor Baird with 42,072 votes to Geist's 35,404.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said about 3,000 early ballots turned in Tuesday still need to be counted on Wednesday. There will also be some additional provisional and other ballots that the machines couldn’t read.

Gaylor Baird’s reelection will continue a Democrat-led city that dates back a quarter of a century, and she will continue to work with a City Council with a 6-1 Democrat majority.

Although officially nonpartisan races, parties recruit and support candidates for those offices.

Gaylor Baird said the outcome of the election says “many wonderful things” about the city.

“It looks like love for this city is beating fear,” she said, referring to the negative attack ads paid mainly by a conservative action committee.

“They are excited to be building a bright future together and are responding to our positive message because we are doing great things together,” she said.

Geist thanked her supporters, including the Lincoln Police Union, saying "we gave them a run for their money."

She told those gathered at a Republican party downtown to make sure the mayor supports police officers.

The 44% turnout in the unofficial results is the highest turnout in at least the last five city general elections. Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen mailed about 37,000 early ballots for the general election, more than were sent out in the primary.

More voters turned in early ballots in the general election than in the primary, in which the record 29,592 mail-in ballots slightly outnumbered voters going to the polls.

In a three-way primary race, Gaylor Baird captured close to 50% of the vote, to Geist’s nearly 33%. Stan Parker, a Republican who runs a Christian ministry, captured 17% of the vote, and Geist hoped to capture at least some of his votes.

After the primary, Geist resigned from the Legislature -- she was serving her second term -- so that she could go "all in" on the campaign.

The race was the most expensive in the city’s history with both candidates raising well over $1 million. Two deep-pocketed donors – the Peed family and its company Sandhills Global and U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts - donated hundreds of thousands to Geist’s campaign.

The two families donated more than $835,000 to a conservative political action committee that spent $545,000 opposing Gaylor Baird and paid for many of the attack ads that implied Gaylor Baird was an insider, responsible for increased property values and what ads said was the city’s spike in crime.

Gaylor Baird also proved to be a formidable fundraiser, and got significant donations from labor unions and others. Late in the campaign, a $250,000 donation from Mike Hays, the CEO of the Lincoln-based National Research Corp., matched an early record-setting donation to Geist from Sandhills Global.

Geist was endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen, former Gov. Dave Heineman and Congressman Mike Flood as well as the Lincoln Police Union.

Gaylor Baird earned the endorsement of the Lincoln firefighters union and Tom Casady, former police chief and public safety director.

Although both candidates said improving streets, affordable housing efforts, and economic growth were priorities, the race came down primarily to two issues: public safety and Geist’s voting record.

The Lincoln Police Union backed Geist, and attack ads implied Gaylor Baird was responsible for a spike in crime, low police morale and increasing property valuations.

Gaylor Baird attacked Geist’s voting record, and said that record made clear she was too extreme and her values didn’t reflect Lincoln’s. She attacked Geist’s voting record on everything from a proposed consumption tax and tax credits for private school donors to a concealed carry bill, banning gender-affirming care for young people and further restricting abortion.

Gaylor Baird, who moved to Lincoln in 2002, served on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission from 2007 until she was elected to City Council in 2016.

Unofficial final results of Lincoln 2023 General Election Lincoln Mayor Candidate Party Votes Suzanne Geist Republican 35,404 Leirion Gaylor Baird (I) Democrat 42,072 Lincoln City Council District Candidate Party Votes 1 Taylor Wyatt Republican 7,652 1 James Michael Bowers (I) Democrat 8,472 2 Tom Duden Republican 15,106 2 Bailey Feit Democrat 12,351 3 Elina Newman NP 6,979 3 Justin Carlson Democrat 10,957 4 Brodey B. Weber Democrat 6,365 4 Wayne Reinwald Republican 4,421 Lincoln Airport Authority Candidate Party Votes Chris Stokes Republican 36,022 Chris Hove Republican 28,891 Nathan Janulewicz Democrat 22,068 Vanessa Emlich Democrat 25,066 Lincoln Board of Education District Candidate Party Votes 2 Piyush Srivastav Democrat 7,903 2 Emmy Pollen Republican 5,251 4 Annie Mumgaard (I) Democrat 3,395 4 Alaina Brouillette Republican 2,299 6 Bob Rauner (I) NP 8,016 6 Richard R. Aldag IV Republican 4,959

Photos: Scenes from Lincoln's May 2 General Election