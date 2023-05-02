Lincoln voters chose two Republicans with aviation experience on Tuesday to join the Lincoln Airport Authority.

Chris Stokes a current commercial airline pilot and former Air Force Reserve pilot, and Chris Hove, a former naval aviator, were the top two vote-getters in a four-person field.

Stokes, a Republican and first-time candidate, came out on top Tuesday, with more than 7,000 more votes than any other candidate.

Hove, also a Republican who previously served on the Airport Authority from 2007-2011, had about 3,800 more votes than Democrat Vanessa Emlich, who worked for German airline Lufthansa.

Nathan Janulewicz, a Democrat who is a legislative aide to Sen. Eliot Bostar, was in fourth place.

Stokes and Hove will replace Zachary Mora James and Richard Nuernberger, who both chose not to run for reelection.

The Airport Authority has five unpaid members who serve six-year terms. They are tasked with shaping policy for both the commercial and general aviation operations as well as the airport's industrial park and controlling an eight-figure budget.

The two new members will be joining the board during a time of huge change at the airport, which is poised to open the first phase of its $55 million terminal expansion project right around Memorial Day.

In addition to more terminal space, the expansion also will consolidate the airport's two security checkpoints into one and will add two more gates.

Passenger numbers declined sharply in 2020 and have been slow to rebound, but airport officials are hoping the introduction of a new startup airline, Red Way, which will offer twice-weekly flights to seven cities starting in June, will provide a boost.

Unofficial final results of Lincoln 2023 General Election Lincoln Mayor Candidate Party Votes Suzanne Geist Republican 35,404 Leirion Gaylor Baird (I) Democrat 42,072 Lincoln City Council District Candidate Party Votes 1 Taylor Wyatt Republican 7,652 1 James Michael Bowers (I) Democrat 8,472 2 Tom Duden Republican 15,106 2 Bailey Feit Democrat 12,351 3 Elina Newman NP 6,979 3 Justin Carlson Democrat 10,957 4 Brodey B. Weber Democrat 6,365 4 Wayne Reinwald Republican 4,421 Lincoln Airport Authority Candidate Party Votes Chris Stokes Republican 36,022 Chris Hove Republican 28,891 Nathan Janulewicz Democrat 22,068 Vanessa Emlich Democrat 25,066 Lincoln Board of Education District Candidate Party Votes 2 Piyush Srivastav Democrat 7,903 2 Emmy Pollen Republican 5,251 4 Annie Mumgaard (I) Democrat 3,395 4 Alaina Brouillette Republican 2,299 6 Bob Rauner (I) NP 8,016 6 Richard R. Aldag IV Republican 4,959