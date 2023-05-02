Voters elected an environmental consultant to fill the lone open seat on the Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday, while two incumbents won reelection easily.

Piyush Srivastav was elected to his first four-year term on the school board representing District 2, which covers a portion of south-central and southeast Lincoln. Srivastav, a Democrat in the officially nonpartisan race, defeated Republican Emmy Pollen for the seat that opened up when incumbent Connie Duncan declined to run for a third term.

In north Lincoln's District 4, Democrat Annie Mumgaard, a virtual educator at the University of Nebraska State Museum, won a third term handily. She beat Republican challenger Alaina Brouillette, who does billing for CHI Health.

And in District 6, which covers a slice of of central and east Lincoln, local physician Bob Rauner, an independent, easily defeated retired state trooper Richard Aldag, a Republican.

Srivastav said that when he decided to run, he promised he would give "110%" of his time and energy to the race and run a positive campaign.

"And I'm proud to say that's what we have done," said Srivastav, 56. "I know I gave it my all."

Srivastav, who has regularly attended school board meetings in the months leading up to the election, says he plans to do "a lot of listening and learning" in his first year.

"I feel I am ready to be a member of the LPS board and work with my board members to make policy for all students," he said.

Srivastav, a native of India, moved to Lincoln in 1991 for graduate school and later worked as a regulator for the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality. In 2003, he founded NAQS Environmental Experts, a consulting firm to advise companies on environmental regulations.

He previously chaired the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools board and was heavily involved in the creation of The Career Academy, LPS' career pathway program at Southeast Community College.

With support from the likes of Duncan and former LPS Superintendent Steve Joel and well-funded campaign coffers, Srivastav soon emerged as the favorite for the District 2 seat. In the April primary, he defeated Pollen by nearly 1,000 votes.

On Tuesday, voters tended to the lean the same way, with Srivastav winning about 60% of ballots cast. Mumgaard, 60, and Rauner, 53, took about 60% of the vote in their races as well.

With Srivastav's election, there are now five Democrats and no Republicans on the seven-member school board. Connie Duncan, who was once a registered Republican, previously changed to independent. Current board member Lanny Boswell, a former Republican, is also an independent now.

