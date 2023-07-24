The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Police chief resigns

In a surprise move and with no explanation, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins resigned Friday, effective immediately.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she accepted Ewins' notice of resignation and has appointed Assistant Chief Michon Morrow to serve as acting chief of police.

Ewins had been Gaylor Baird's pick to lead the Lincoln Police Department in 2021 at the conclusion of a national search following the retirement of Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister in 2020.

It was unclear if Ewins was asked to resign and the mayor's office declined to comment beyond what was said in a news release.

Thousands to have student debt forgiven

As many as 5,700 student loan borrowers in Nebraska who are on income-driven repayment plans could see their balance wiped out in the coming months under a new plan by the Biden administration.

Those borrowers could see nearly $268.9 million in federal student loan debt erased in the coming weeks, the U.S. Department of Education said.

Across the country, a total of $39 billion in federal student loans held by 804,000 borrowers could be discharged later this summer, according to figures from the education department.

Standing Bear ready for students

School is just around the corner and Standing Bear High School is almost ready to open their front doors to its first 307 students.

Located at 70th Street and Saltillo Road, the new high school is identical in design to Lincoln Northwest High School, which opened last fall. It’s not so much the design of Standing Bear that will set it apart, but instead, the traditions the school strives to instill.

As the city’s first and only public high school named after a person, the school will work to tell the story of Chief Standing Bear, who led the Ponca Tribe during the 19th century.

That's it for Monday, July 24.