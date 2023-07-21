In a surprise move and with no explanation, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins resigned Friday effective immediately.

"I will be stepping down as chief of this department and moving on," Ewins said in a news release from the mayor's office. "This was not an easy decision, but I have determined it is the best one."

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she accepted Ewins' notice of resignation and has appointed Assistant Chief Michon Morrow to serve as acting chief of police.

Ewins had been Gaylor Baird's pick to lead the Lincoln Police Department in 2021 at the conclusion of a national search following the retirement of Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister in 2020.

It was unclear if Ewins was asked to resign. She had been under fire recently for reducing access to the press and had been accused by former police officers of driving them out after they had come forward with allegations of sexual harassment within the department.

In the news release, Gaylor Baird thanked Ewins for her service.

"During her tenure, Chief Ewins and I worked to deliver the high level of public safety that we have here in Lincoln,” the mayor said. "Together we added officers, dispatchers and support personnel positions to LPD’s staff and negotiated a labor contract that made LPD officers the highest-paid law enforcement in the state. We also opened a new Northeast Team Station, secured additional equipment and increased training for officers responding to mental health-related calls for service."

Ewins pointed to accomplishments, too, saying it had been a great honor to serve as Lincoln's police chief.

"Over the past two years, we have made great strides, even amid challenging times for our nation and our community. And it is you — my colleagues, my officers … my friends — who have done the heavy lifting," she said.

Ewins said, as an organization, the Lincoln Police Department is one of the best.

"Your hard work and dedication to this community is evident, and felt, every day. I will always value each and every one of you. And I know that you determine the course of this department. Do your best and do what is right — no matter what you confront. I believe in you," she said.

Asked if the city would do another national search, the mayor's office said they haven't decided yet.

In an email, Lincoln Police Union President Jeff Sorensen said: "We know these decisions are not made lightly and appreciate Chief Ewins' service over the past couple of years. Our union operates in service of the men and women of the Lincoln Police Department and will continue to support the needs of our police force and the community. We look forward to working with Acting Chief Morrow.”

Morrow has been a member of LPD since 1995, most recently serving as the assistant chief of the management division.

"Chief Morrow is an experienced and trusted leader within the Lincoln Police Department and our community," Gaylor Baird said. "She is devoted to delivering LPD’s mission and keeping our community safe. Her capability, commitment and deep care for the people of Lincoln and the members of the department are inspiring, as is the way she upholds the community policing model that has served our city so well."

