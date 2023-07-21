As many as 5,700 student loan borrowers in Nebraska who are on income-driven repayment plans could see their balance wiped out in the coming months under a new plan by the Biden administration.

Those borrowers could see nearly $268.9 million in federal student loan debt erased in the coming weeks, the U.S. Department of Education said.

Across the country, a total of $39 billion in federal student loans held by 804,000 borrowers could be discharged later this summer, according to figures from the education department.

The income-driven repayment plan, the latest focus for student loan debt forgiveness put forward by the Biden administration, set a borrower's monthly student loan payment at an amount they can afford based on their income and family size.

It also allows borrowers to apply for forgiveness after they've made between 240 and 300 payments, depending on the plan. That means borrowers would have paid down their loans for 20 to 25 years.

But some borrowers enrolled in the program were losing progress toward forgiveness when their monthly payments were not accurately counted towards the total payments made.

The education department began notifying borrowers on July 14 that they qualified for forgiveness without needing to take further action. Those loans will begin being discharged 30 days after borrowers are notified. A borrower's student loan servicing company will inform them of the discharge once it is processed.

"For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress toward forgiveness," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve."

President Joe Biden said the discharge of student loans for borrowers who have made 20 years of payments to their income-driven repayment plan adds to $116 billion in loan relief to more than 3 million Americans since he took office in January 2021.

"I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class, not a burden that weighs down on families for decades," Biden said in a statement.

The president also took aim at Republicans who have pushed back on his attempts to reduce Americans' student loan burdens, calling their stance "outrageous" and saying they showed "disregard for working and middle-class families."

The cancellation of income-driven repayment plans is the latest in a series of moves — some successful, some not — by the Biden administration to lower American college graduates' student loan debt.

In May, the White House announced 4,000 student loan borrowers in Nebraska had more than $230 million in debt canceled through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program beginning in late 2021.

Nebraskans who enrolled in the program designed to steer college graduates into careers as educators, first responders, military service members, or other public service jobs, had on average $59,000 in debt canceled.

And last summer, 232,100 residents of the Cornhusker state who had taken out federal student loans to attend college and now make less than $125,000 annually were notified they qualified for up to $20,000 in forgiveness.

Of that number, approximately 154,000 Nebraskans applied for relief under the program created by the education department and 97,000 were accepted before it was put on pause during a legal challenge.

The lawsuit, brought by Nebraska and five other states, argued the plan exceeded the scope of the 2003 HEROES Act, which allowed the federal government to offer forgiveness during times of national emergency.

Late last month, in a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with the states that brought the suit and said the Biden administration overstepped its authority, ending the program before any debts were discharged.

Student loan payments are expected to resume in October, and interest will begin accruing in September, the U.S. Department of Education said.

