The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Heat wave sets records

Unless you've been traveling in Antarctica or in a coma for the past week, you've probably noticed it's been a little hotter than usual in Lincoln and most of eastern Nebraska.

Thursday was the fourth day in a row and fifth this month with a high in the 100s. The last time Lincoln had at least four days in a row with 100-degree highs was July 2012. The last time it happened in August was in 1988.

The five 100-degree days for the month are the most in August since 2003.

The string of triple-digit temperatures led to an excessive heat warning that has been in effect continuously since 1 p.m. Saturday. The warning had been scheduled to expire Thursday night at 10 p.m., but the National Weather Service extended it until 8 p.m. today.

Blue Angels gear up

Ask anyone in the U.S. Navy if they're recruiters for their military branch and you're sure to be answered in the affirmative.

"We're all recruiters," said Lt Paul Kruger, who is a member of the Navy's Blue Angels as he stood in front of his royal blue Boeing Super Hornet on Thursday at the Lincoln Airport in preparation for the weekend's Guardians of Freedom air show.

There might not be a better calling card for the Navy than the Blue Angels, who travel from city to city performing their aerial stunts.

The show will be in Lincoln this weekend, the free event is from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Air Park, located at Northwest 38th Street.

Tom Osborne is 'cautiously optimistic'

And, with only a week until the season kicks off against Minnesota, Tom Osborne knows that Matt Rhule is ready to go in his first season as Nebraska’s coach.

Speaking at the Big Red Brunch on Thursday in Omaha, the legendary coach said “I’m sure Matt’s somewhat confident but also a little edgy at this point. I guess I’m cautiously optimistic, I don’t want to put any pressure on Matt.”

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts also spoke at the event. He said he’s seen a lot of reasons for optimism.

“They are working so hard, they’ve had a very physical and long and hard fall camp," Alberts said. "I guess what I see is a team that’s 100% committed.”

That’s it for Friday, Aug. 24. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com., we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023