Health care in Lincoln: Major expansions announced for Madonna, Eastmont

The retirement community had up until a couple of years ago been planning a second location near 48th Street and Yankee Hill Road, but it decided instead to focus on expanding its existing location.

In June, it announced plans to add 43 apartment units and 12 memory care units. It also plans to add a 200-seat performing arts theater that includes a chapel; a wellness center with indoor pool, hot tub, aerobics studio and spa; a new lobby, library and top-floor lounge; and an outpatient physical therapy clinic and a physician clinic area where doctors can see their patients in-house.

Work on the expansion is expected to begin this summer and last two years.

The city's other hospital system, CHI St. Elizabeth, has concentrated on smaller projects in the past year, including the addition of a child-focused emergency department, called Pediatric Place, and a renovation of its burn unit.

Pediatric Place, which opened in November, provides both emergency and inpatient care for kids. It was built in existing space next to the hospital's emergency room and has eight private rooms, as well as its own waiting area.

Cost of the project was just less than $1 million.