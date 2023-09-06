The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Water leak caused 911 disruptions

A water leak that infiltrated Windstream's electrical control room Friday night caused a "small explosion" and subsequent fire that disrupted 911 services across Southeast Nebraska for hours Saturday, officials said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the internet and telephone service provider's downtown Lincoln office at around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

City inspectors determined water had leaked into the control room at Windstream's office and caused the explosion inside the room after the water dripped onto switches. The explosion then ignited "combustibles," in the room, setting off the fire that caused $200,000 in damage and left numerous counties without 911 services for hours.

Erwin Charles Simants dies

Erwin Charles Simants, who was twice put on trial for killing six members of a Lincoln County family in 1975 in a case that raised questions over the death penalty and mental illness that the state still wrestles with today, died last week in state custody.

Simants, who was 77, died Thursday at a Lincoln hospital, his attorney said. His cause of death wasn't immediately known, but Lancaster County's Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said Simants had complained of chest pains prior to his death Thursday afternoon at Bryan East Campus.

A grand jury will convene to investigate his death.

Simants has been in the Lincoln Regional Center since 1979, when he was found not responsible by reason of insanity — his second trial in one of Nebraska's most notorious mass murders.

Huskers have chance to end drought

And, the Nebraska football team has a chance to end a major drought this weekend in Colorado.

The Huskers will play their first ranked opponent in the Matt Rhule era when they take the field against Deion Sanders’-led Colorado at 11 a.m. in Boulder.

Colorado is ranked twenty-second after pulling a surprising upset against then-No. 17 TCU on the road.

Nebraska has lost 21 straight games to ranked opponents since beating Oregon in September 2016.

That’s it for Wednesday, Sept. 6. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com., we’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023