Nebraska lawmakers changed the law that year, shifting the burden of proof from the prosecution to the defense and giving judges — not mental health boards — authority to decide when to release patients found not responsible by reason of insanity.

The law stands today.

Every year since 1979, Simants appeared before a Lincoln County judge, who reviewed psychiatric reports to determine whether Simants was still mentally ill and a danger to the public.

In 2013, Simants' attorney said doctors agreed he was no longer mentally ill. By then, he was no longer taking psychiatric medication.

But Lincoln County District Judge Donald Rowlands found that Simants, then 68, remained mentally ill and dangerous, ordering he stay in a locked building at the Regional Center — a ruling that garnered praise from then-Gov. Dave Heineman.

Judges have come to the same conclusion each year since then and have also ruled against moving Simants to an inpatient or nursing home environment to deal with the health problems he battled as he aged.

His last competency evaluation was in December, when Judge Michael Piccolo ruled Simants was still considered mentally ill and dangerous and could only leave the regional center grounds for medical appointments and outings with staff or family members and friends.

Audrey Brown, the only surviving Kellie sibling who had moved to Colorado just weeks before Simants' 1975 attack, died in 2018.

She had driven to Lincoln for Simants' annual review hearings each year for more than three decades.

"I think the courts need to recognize, and the public needs to recognize, there was a real family involved in this and somebody still loves them and cares about them,” she said in 2013.