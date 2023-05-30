Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories.

Firm plans AltEn cleanup

As plans are finalized for a pilot project to determine the best way to dispose of an estimated 99,000 tons of solid waste at AltEn, contractors started hauling a different kind of waste away from the site late last week.

AltEn, located just outside of Mead, is home to a former ethanol plant determined to be the source of widespread pesticide contamination.

Between 6,000 and 8,000 tons of trash, unused materials, and piles of soil will be hauled from the plant to the Pheasant Point Landfill near Bennington over the next five to six weeks.

Clearing one of the massive hoop buildings will make space for the pilot project to study the best way to clean up the pesticide-contaminated waste expected to begin later this year.

Full ride to Notre Dame

Jenifer Guadalupe Solano Becerra, a senior at Lincoln East, found a home at the Lighthouse and is now heading to Notre Dame in the fall on a full-ride scholarship.

Solano Becerra is the daughter of Mexican immigrants and has had to worry about more than just getting into college. She is undocumented, one of a number of students nationwide who missed the cut-off to enroll in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The day she learned she could no longer apply to DACA was the day before she was set to get her fingerprints taken as part of the enrollment process.

Then, Solano Becerra discovered QuestBridge, a national nonprofit that connects low-income and first-generation students with colleges and universities. She plans to study neuroscience and behavior.

Good year for Sam Griesel

The proud Lincoln East product chose to play his last season of eligibility at Nebraska, returning home after four years at North Dakota State. He began his acting career, cast in a Netflix movie produced by LeBron James. He’s getting ready for a trip back up to North Dakota to present his favorite charity with a check from his NIL earnings.

Through it all, he has several irons in the fire for his next step in professional basketball.

That’s it for Tuesday, May 30. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com., we’ll see you back here tomorrow.

That’s it for Friday, May 26. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. And, the Daily Minute will be back on Tuesday after the holiday. We’ll see you then.

Top Journal Star photos for May 2023