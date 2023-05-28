Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

She had 30 seconds to make the phone call.

It was last December and Jenifer Guadalupe Solano Becerra was about to take her end-of-year chemistry exam when she finally got the email: The Lincoln East senior had been accepted to Notre Dame University on a full-ride scholarship.

"I called my mom. She was the first one I called," she said. "Then I hung up because I was late to my class. I was just in shock of what I just saw."

It's a reaction any student would have to the news that they had been accepted to college, a moment high school seniors, who are set to graduate in Lincoln this weekend, cherish.

But unlike most of her peers, Solano Becerra, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, has had to worry about more than just getting into college: Solano Becerra is undocumented, one of a number of students nationwide who missed the cut-off to enroll in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after the program was rolled back amid court challenges.

The day she learned she could no longer apply to DACA — a federal program that protects young adults brought to the U.S. as children from deportation — was the day before she was set to get her fingerprints taken as part of the enrollment process.

"It's a really stressful situation," Solano Becerra, 17, said. "You lose a lot of hope in everything because you don't know what's going to, at least for me, you don't know what's going to happen."

A light in the dark

Solano Becerra came to Lincoln with her parents when she was about 2 years old. As an English language learner, she switched elementary schools multiple times to find translators who worked for her and her family. Stuck behind a language barrier, making friends was difficult. There was fear and prejudice, too.

Then, she discovered a new home.

Her sister and a family friend had already been going to the Lighthouse after school for years when Solano Becerra reached the summer after her fifth grade year.

"I started coming here and ever since, I've never left," said Solano Becerra in an interview on the Lighthouse's back patio in early May with her parents and Pete Allman, the after-school program's founder and president. "I love it so much here."

During the pandemic, when Solano Becerra was a remote learner, she did her Zoom classes from the Lighthouse. When she was younger, and she and her sister ever got in trouble, they were grounded not from watching TV, but from going to the Lighthouse.

"The Lighthouse is just a great place for me to be, to kind of just forget about all the things that can stress me out with school, stuff like that," she said. "They make you feel like home and they make you feel welcome in a way that you don't get anywhere else."

The after-school program for middle and high school students near 27th and N streets has opened up a number of opportunities for Solano Becerra, including field trips and volunteer work at places like the People's City Mission and the Food Bank of Lincoln. She also has mentors there "who support me every step of the way."

Earlier this month, at the Lighthouse's year-end achievement night banquet, Solano Becerra was named the Lighthouse's Youth of the Year.

"We knew always Jenifer was exceptional, heart the size of Texas, who's so bright, so kind and hopeful to others. And, you know, we knew big things were gonna happen, but the Notre Dame thing was a big eye-opener," Allman said.

'We are so happy'

Because Solano Becerra is undocumented, going to college wasn't guaranteed. She can't qualify for federal student aid. Many colleges simply don't accept undocumented students because they don't have things like a Social Security number to apply.

Then she discovered QuestBridge, a national nonprofit that connects low-income and first-generation students with colleges and universities.

She filled out an application last summer and learned she was a finalist in the fall. Then she had two weeks to apply to 15 different colleges.

And on Dec. 1, she learned that Notre Dame had accepted her — with a full ride to boot.

"We are so happy," her father Cruz Solano Becerra said. "She is so intelligent. Every time when we saw a score at her school, every time she gets an A, and when she gets a B, she says 'Hey, I'll go back to the school and apply to get an A.'"

While Solano Becerra's immigration status remains up in the air, her father — who followed his brother to Lincoln in 2001 — does have a work visa and owns L & C Tire Shop. He has a court case that may come up this summer that could allow him to start his path to citizenship, possibly followed by Solano Becerra's mother Laura, who also lives in Lincoln.

Solano Becerra's older sister, who is 21, was grandfathered into the DACA program, but she and her two younger sisters are unable to apply because the program currently bars submissions from new applicants amid federal court challenges.

"Even with all that going on, Jenifer rises above it and performs exceptionally," Allman said. "Many adults would ... not persevere. And Jenifer persevered and excelled to the point where she got to Notre Dame."

Solano Becerra is planning on studying neuroscience and behavior in the fall. She has a big passion for physical therapy and has aspirations of becoming a clinical specialist who focuses on neurological problems.

"That's just something that's always motivated me because I think the ability to move is such a gift and it can be so easily taken away from people," she said. "I want everyone to have the opportunity to live their life to the fullest and see that things get better, which is like what I've been through my whole life — that I've been able to see that things can get better, that there is hope for things."

Top Journal Star photos for May 2023