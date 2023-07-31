The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Grand jury clears deputy

A skeptical grand jury that convened in December to investigate the February 2022 shooting death of an Alvo man at the hands of a Cass County Sheriff's deputy ultimately voted not to indict the deputy, clearing him of criminal wrongdoing in Andrew Stratton's death.

The grand jury voted 14-2 not to indict Deputy Elliot Schmit, who shot Stratton seven times with his personally-owned semiautomatic rifle, according to the grand jury transcript filed last month.

Though they ultimately absolved Schmit of criminal conduct, jurors were skeptical of the decisions deputies made in the lead-up to Stratton's shooting, according to a Journal Star review of the 515 page transcript of the grand jury's investigation.

WarHorse Lincoln expansion

Phase 2 of the WarHorse Lincoln construction project, which will double the size of the current casino, is set to begin next week after building permits were issued and approved.

The casino's expansion, which is expected to take about a year, will create 900 gaming positions, including 10 table games, while making improvements to the simulcasting and sports book areas.

Phase 2 is on track and the horse track is moving forward toward a spring completion. After that’s complete, Phase 3, which includes construction of a hotel, will begin and should take about 18 months.

Long-lost siblings reunite

Jodie Meyer, Kathy Baca and Julie Reese Mills live on opposite sides of the country and share more than laundry detergent brands, they also share the same mom, Beverly Davis.

65-year-old Jodie is the oldest and lives in Lincoln. Kathy, 61, currently lives in Arkansas and the baby of the family, Julie, 49, lives in Arizona.

It was only recently that the three learned about each other after Julie took a DNA test, prompting the three to meet in-person for the first time.

“Everybody has different versions of what may have happened,” Julie said. “We’re kind of going off the paperwork that we have, but nothing gives us specifics yet.”

The three sisters have four other siblings, one of which they have yet to find.

