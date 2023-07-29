Phase 2 of the WarHorse Lincoln construction project, which will double the size of the existing casino, is set to begin next week after building permits were issued and approved.

The casino's expansion, which is expected to take about a year, will create 900 gaming positions, including 10 table games, while making improvements to the simulcasting and sports book areas.

"Everything's in place, we just have to get things built," said Lynne McNally, CEO of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, which is a partner in the Lincoln casino with Ho-Chunk Inc.

Ho-Chunk made an initial investment of $100 million and is adding another $310 million to the expansion of the casinos in Lincoln and Omaha.

Phase 3, the construction of a hotel, will begin shortly after the completion of Phase 2 and should take about 18 months, McNally said.

"I think that the potential is absolutely there in Lincoln for a destination Casino," she said. "I'm actually looking forward to Phase 3, because that's when the hotel will be complete."

There had been grumbling in the community that the casino construction project had ground to a halt.

Not so, McNally said. The original building permit was for the entire casino project, including the hotel. However, when it was broken into three phases, the paperwork needed to be updated.

"It needed some amendments," she said. "The city was just going through that process with us."

McNally confirmed this past week that Phase 2 is on track and that the horse track is moving forward toward a spring completion.

Lori Thomas, the Nebraska Horsemen's chief operating officer, said a little time was needed to get organized.

"Of course, we wanted everything to go forward just as lickity-split, as fast as possible," she said. "On the other hand, from a regulatory and from a business side, we needed the time to get things in order.

"This is a significant moment of growth and explosion for us, and so it's been a challenge to keep up with it. We needed that amount of time to get ready."

Since opening last fall, WarHorse, has continued to create a revenue stream for state and city coffers.

Receipts from gaming taxes rose more than 5% in June compared with May following the opening of Nebraska’s third casino in Columbus.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission reported $1.35 million in taxes collected in June, up from $1.29 million collected in May.

Taxes collected at WarHorse Lincoln and the Grand Island Casino Resort fell 8% and 9.8%, respectively, from the month prior, however, even though Lincoln's long-awaited sports book finally opened last month.

McNally said it's a down time for most sports book operations — the annual lull before football season — when "you can only bet on tennis and baseball."

WarHorse is moving toward in-game betting, which will provide more wagering options, including prop bets, during the course of a game.

"Right now, if the last game of the night is a baseball game that starts at 7:30, you can bet who wins or loses the game but that's all you can do," McNally said.

