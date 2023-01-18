Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Jan. 18

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Welcome to the Daily Minute, the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Here are this morning's top stories:

Preliminary property valuations released

Many Lancaster County residents received a jolt this weekend when the Lancaster County Assessor’s Office released preliminary property valuations for 2023.

The valuations are intended to reflect the current market value of property in Lancaster County. Many homeowners saw a dramatic increase ranging from 10%-30% since the last county-wide revaluation two years ago.

Property valuations weren’t the only cause for sticker shock in recent days. Many in Lincoln also saw a sharp increase on their latest gas bill.

The price Black Hills Energy charged for natural gas this month and last month is more than 50% higher than a year ago.

Gov. Pillen outlines education agenda

Governor Jim Pillen outlined his education agenda for the legislative session on Tuesday, including changes to the state’s school aid formula. Under the governor's plan, schools would receive $1,500 in foundation aid per student, an increase in special education funding, and the state would create a trust fund to make the program sustainable over time.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion also sponsored a bill that would provide a soft cap on school budget growth, with exceptions for fast-growing districts.

New NU volleyball player earns national honor

And an incoming freshman on the Nebraska volleyball team was named the top high school player in the country by Gatorade on Tuesday.

Harper Murray became the fifth Husker player to earn the national player of the year honor. The Michigan native had 726 kills and 409 digs in her senior season at Skyline High School in Ann Arbor.

Murray will join the Huskers when spring semester classes begin.

We’ll also be tracking a winter storm expected to move into the Lincoln area on Wednesday. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.