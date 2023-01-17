Many Lincoln homeowners see their property valuations increase between 10% and 30%

Karen Vincent expected her home’s value to increase slightly, but she wasn’t expecting the $60,800 increase she saw on the Lancaster County Assessor’s website.

Since she bought her home in southeast Lincoln in 2015, her assessed value has increased every two years, she said.

“I’m getting kind of used to it, but this year 23% is absolutely outrageous.”

She’s not alone. Social media lit up with similar reactions, after the county assessor’s office sent postcards to homeowners notifying them updated property valuations are now posted online.

Dan Nolte, who was elected county assessor in November, said the valuations are intended to reflect the current market value of property in the county and even he has been shocked at some of the real estate prices he’s seen.

“Assessors are required to assess property at market value, and recent sales tell assessors what market value is,” he said.

His office has not calculated the average increase, but generally property values were increasing 10%-30%, he said, though that’s a general range and some properties increased more than that range, and some less.

Two years ago, a volatile housing market sparked by a limited supply of homes, low interest rates and huge demand led to a record 11% average increase in property valuations for Lancaster County.

Last year, the assessor did not do a total revaluation, so the only changes in value came from new construction or property renovations.

And while the housing market is now less volatile, the assessed valuations just released are based on property values in 2022 – and for at least part of last year, the housing market remained hot.

That means Lancaster County could be in for another record year of increases when valuations are made official.

Richard Meginnis, a Lincoln City Council member and president of NAI FMA Realty, a commercial real estate company, said he’s been told the average increase could be 20%.

Meginnis said that means it’s up to local governments to lower their tax rates to levy just enough to collect the revenue needed to fund their budgets.

If each taxing authority trimmed their levy by the percentage valuations increased, the end result would be flat property tax collections.

“These numbers don’t raise your taxes unless government entities go for it,” he said.

Thirteen governmental subdivisions make up a Lincoln homeowner’s tax bill. The biggest by far is Lincoln Public Schools, which takes 62% of property taxes collected. The city of Lincoln makes up about 16%; the county 14%.

The average valuation of a Lincoln home in 2022 was $228,660. In 2021 it was $226,341.

Andrea Schneider, a real estate agent with RE/MAX Concepts, said because property valuations didn’t increase last year, this year’s increase is a culmination of activity over two years.

And for the first half of 2022 the real estate market remained volatile, she said, and the preliminary property valuations factor in all that volatility.

“The reality is these houses are probably assessed where they will sell,” she said, though that isn’t always true because the county’s employees don’t go into all the homes. Homes that haven’t been recently updated, for instance, could be worth less.

She said she owns five properties whose values went up $50,000 to $100,000, but when she looks at comparable sales in the area, those new values are in line.

Whether this is the right time to adjust market values – when inflation is rising and eggs are $5 a dozen – is a different question, she said.

She expects to see more moderate increases in sales prices in the coming year based in part on increasing interest rates and inflation, which calm the rapid home appreciation seen in recent years.

Both Meginnis and Robin Eschliman, who owns a commercial real estate company, said it doesn’t appear retail and office space saw similar increases.

Eschliman said valuations on several office buildings she checked essentially remained flat, as did some retail properties.

That’s not true for most homeowners, and Vincent is among those who plan to appeal her valuation. It's hard to see her property values increase and listen to elected officials talk about property tax relief.

“Pretty soon it will be: Do you pay your property taxes or do you buy groceries?” she said. “I’m a single income homeowner. I don’t know how much longer I can keep playing this game.”

Nolte said homeowners can use the assessor’s website to review their preliminary valuations and see comparable sales in their neighborhoods with a new interactive sales map.

Homeowners also can use the website to submit comments, find market information and schedule a telephone call with a staff appraiser.

The deadline to schedule a meeting or telephone call with his office is Feb. 1, but information can be submitted for staff review until March 1.

His office will finalize valuations on March 25, Nolte said.

Homeowners with questions can visit lancaster.ne.gov/153/AssessorRegister-of-Deeds, email the office at appraiser@lancaster.ne.gov, or call 402-441-7463.

