LB626 fails to advance

A bill that would have banned abortions in Nebraska after about six weeks failed to get the votes necessary to advance on Thursday.

Sen. Joni Albrecht’s priority bill, which would have prohibited doctors from performing abortions if cardiac activity was detected in an embryo during an ultrasound, only got 32 votes.

Omaha Sen. Merv Riepe, a co-sponsor of the bill in January who voted to advance it earlier this month, did not vote for cloture after his amendment to lower the existing abortion ban from 20 weeks to 12 weeks failed to be adopted.

After the vote, Speaker John Arch said the bill would not return to the agenda this year.

Lincoln City General Election

In just four days, on May 2nd, Lincoln residents will head to the polls for the city’s general election. They’ll vote for a mayor, members on the City Council, members on the Lincoln Board of Education and the Lincoln Airport Authority’s Board of Directors.

In the mayor’s race, Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, faces former state Sen. Suzanne Geist, a Republican, in her run for a second term.

This year's election will put at least three new faces on the City Council, with four seats on the ballot. Two Lincoln Board of Education incumbents face challengers new to politics in this spring’s city elections, while one seat is between two newcomers. And four candidates will vie for the two open seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority.

Memorial Stadium sellout

And, the historic Nebraska volleyball event at Memorial Stadium has sold out in three days of ticket sales.

Nebraska said Thursday that it had sold over 82,000 tickets to the August 30 event, which is billed as Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

If more than 80,000 people enter the Memorial Stadium gates, it could be one of the highest-attended women’s sports events ever.

