The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here .
Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today’s top stories.
LB626 fails to advance
A bill that would have banned abortions in Nebraska after about six weeks
failed to get the votes necessary to advance on Thursday.
Sen. Joni Albrecht’s priority bill, which would have prohibited doctors from performing abortions if cardiac activity was detected in an embryo during an ultrasound, only got 32 votes.
Omaha Sen. Merv Riepe, a co-sponsor of the bill in January who voted to advance it earlier this month, did not vote for cloture after his amendment to lower the existing abortion ban from 20 weeks to 12 weeks failed to be adopted.
After the vote, Speaker John Arch said the bill would not return to the agenda this year.
Lincoln City General Election
In just four days, on May 2nd, Lincoln residents will head to the polls for the city’s general election. They’ll vote for a mayor, members on the City Council, members on the Lincoln Board of Education and the Lincoln Airport Authority’s Board of Directors.
In the mayor’s race, Leirion Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, faces former state Sen. Suzanne Geist, a Republican, in her run for a second term.
This year's election will put at least three new faces on the City Council, with four seats on the ballot. Two Lincoln Board of Education incumbents face challengers new to politics in this spring’s city elections, while one seat is between two newcomers. And four candidates will vie for the two open seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority.
Memorial Stadium sellout
And, the historic Nebraska volleyball event at Memorial Stadium has sold out
in three days of ticket sales.
Nebraska said Thursday that it had sold over 82,000 tickets to the August 30 event, which is billed as Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
If more than 80,000 people enter the Memorial Stadium gates, it could be one of the highest-attended women’s sports events ever.
That’s it for Friday, April 28. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at
JournalStar.com. We’ll see you on Monday.
Lincoln restaurants that have closed in the past year
Sebastian's Table - September
Sebastian's Table, 8340 Glynoaks Drive, has closed, but a new concept, a pizza restaurant, will be replacing it.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Red Lobster - September
Red Lobster, 6540 O St., closed in September.
Journal Star file photo
Valentino's - October
Valentino's announced in October that its Grand Italian Buffet at 70th and Van Dorn streets would permanently close.
Journal Star file photo
Praire Plate - October
Prairie Plate, a restaurant on a family farm near Waverly that serves local food, closed at the end of October.
Journal Star file photo
Taco John's - October
Taco John's, 4700 Vine St., said it was closing temporarily because of a lack of workers.
Mead Gruver, Associated Press file photo
Dino's - November
Dino's on 84th Street near Van Dorn celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2017 but announced it would close in November 2021.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Nitro Burger - January
Nitro Burger opened its first standalone restaurant at 2050 Cornhusker Highway in November 2019 and closed at the end of January.
Journal Star file photo
La Paloma - April
La Paloma, which has been in Lincoln for more than 30 years, including 12 years at its current location near 84th and Holdrege streets, closed in April.
La Paloma Facebook page
Burrito Express - April
Arizona-based Burrito Express closed its location at 831 N. 48th St. in the spring.
Burrito Express Twitter page
The Parthenon - June
The Parthenon closed its restaurant in the Edgewood Shopping Center and transitioned to catering and running its Kouzina food truck. Pictured are Parthenon owners Mike Kazas (left) and George Kazas.
COURTESY PHOTO
Rutabagas - December
Rutabagas opened at 1434 O St. during the COVID pandemic and closed at the end of December.
LARRY L. KUBERT, For the Journal Star
Big Sal's - June
Vince Di Salvo owned Big Sal's Pizza with his son Steve. The restaurant closed at the end of June.
Journal Star file photo
Brewsky's South - December
Basketball fans fill the Brewsky's on South Street for the NCAA Tournament in 2014. The restaurant and bar across from Bryan West Campus closed at the end of December.
Journal Star file photo
Boxcar BBQ - June
Boxcar BBQ on Havelock Avenue closed in June but reopened in July as a food truck.
Pat Sangimino, Journal Star file photo
Juice Stop - May
Juice Stop at 1217 Q St. closed at the end of May. Juice Stop has several other Lincoln locations open.
Journal Star file photo
Grannyweavs - June
GrannyWeavs Soul Food & Catering closed on June 30.
Journal Star file photo
