A bill that would have banned abortions in Nebraska after about six weeks failed to get the votes necessary to invoke cloture on Thursday.

Sen. Joni Albrecht’s priority bill (LB626), which would have prohibited doctors from performing abortions if cardiac activity was detected in an embryo during an ultrasound, only got 32 votes.

The motion to invoke cloture is UNSUCCESSFUL pic.twitter.com/VTxQ1r0x2S — Chris Dunker (@ChrisDunkerLJS) April 27, 2023

Omaha Sen. Merv Riepe, a co-sponsor of the bill in January who voted to advance it earlier this month, did not vote for cloture after his amendment to lower the existing abortion ban from 20 weeks to 12 weeks failed to be adopted.

His amendment would have also included exceptions for fetal anomalies.

Riepe, a Republican who returned to the Legislature this year after Sen. Steve Lathrop decided not to seek reelection, said he had concerns about the potential response from Nebraska voters should LB626 be enacted.

Other states where similar abortion bans have been passed into law have seen ballot initiatives overturn those measures or enshrine the right to abortion in the state’s constitution, Riepe said.

“My goal is for sustainable legislation that is not problematic,” Riepe said.

After the vote, Speaker John Arch said the bill would not return to the agenda this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Photos: The scene after Nebraska's six-week abortion ban fails to advance