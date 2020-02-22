State's new economic development director: Nebraska is for you

Growth is the word; growth is the goal.

It's clearly the focus for Tony Goins as Nebraska's new director of the Department of Economic Development, a position he has held since October.

In announcing his appointment last July, Gov. Pete Ricketts pointed to Goins' "executive experience and entrepreneurial drive."

Goins is a relatively new Nebraskan, having moved to the state with his family in 2014, but he's a cheerleader now.

"If you want to work hard, have fun and raise a family in a growing state, then Nebraska is for you," Goins says.

"There is something in the water here in the middle of everywhere and it's time for the entire world to know what makes our state special."

Goins comes to his new position after a career that he describes as "a strategic, results-driven business executive."

Blend that with the discipline and drive of a former U.S. Marine Corps sergeant.

And now, he told a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce luncheon audience in February, he wants to "make it easy to do business in Nebraska," clearing the runway for economic growth.