Brick by brick, Nebraska plant sends products across the country

Access to employees with that Midwestern work ethic is just one of the benefits to doing business in rural Nebraska. Another big plus: The clay itself is in the backyard.

Endicott Clay Products sits on a clay deposit that runs from Kansas to North Dakota. The company mines four different sites — two within seven miles of the plant in Nebraska, and two in northern Kansas that are within 25 miles of the plant. From those deposits, the clay is taken to the Endicott facility, where machines grind it to a consistent particle size.

From there, the clay is sent through an extruder (think of it like a giant Play-Doh toy), cut to a specific size and sent to a dryer, where it will stay for a little more than two days. That removes almost all of the moisture from the bricks, which then go into one of four kilns, where the bricks are fired at about 2,200 degrees.

Along the way, certain additives help to change the color of the bricks.

“(The kilns) are a lot like having four kids,” Parker said. “They’re all just slightly different even though they’re coming from the same company, and certain kilns lend themselves to being able to do certain colors better than others.”