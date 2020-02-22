Boutique fitness trend sweeps Lincoln

In the end, she said, people want to be greeted by their first name and want an "efficient but killer workout" with a community of their peers — without having to do much thinking.

"They want to leave feeling like they were part of something special. That's what 'boutique' fitness can offer," Hedlund said.

Cummins said she wasn't really looking to get into the boutique fitness trend when she started going to classes shortly after Orangetheory opened its first Lincoln studio near 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road in 2017. She lives nearby and noticed a sign about a free class.

"I was hooked from the start," said Cummins, vice president of student affairs at Southeast Community College in Lincoln.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She'd been a member at other more traditional gyms before, but just couldn't stick with it, she said.

"I'm not alone when I say, just going to do the same old thing at the gym on my own, I wasn't seeing results and would find myself coming up with reasons not to go," Cummins said.