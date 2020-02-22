Amid controversy, $4.99 Costco chickens translate to big boost for Nebraska economy

“At the end of the day, you help them (producers) get more facts and information, and the decisions are theirs to make," he said. “We try to provide facts rather than to tell people what they should do.”

But as skeptical as Hansen is about Costco, Kolterman said there are dozens of happy endings to be told.

In August, Kolterman said chicken barns supplying Lincoln Premium Poultry span throughout about 20 Nebraska counties and four to five counties in Iowa, adding that the typical four-barn setup costs between $2 million and $2.5 million, with return on the investment estimated at 15 years.

Kolterman said that investment made by farming families has enabled them to diversify their operations and open an alternative stream of revenue. Additionally, the farms are adding demand for corn and soybeans in the region.

In a December tour of the Fremont plant, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the producers sending chickens to the Costco facility use 341,000 bushels of corn and 3,000 metric tons of soybeans every week, or the equivalent of 2,000 acres of corn and 3,000 acres of beans.