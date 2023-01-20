 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NWU in Lincoln: Your best fit.

Wesleyan Campus

You can cast a wide net in your college search. But when you already live in or near one of America’s top college cities, your best fit can be right down 48th Street.

Nebraska Wesleyan University combines a more personal college atmosphere with Lincoln’s outstanding opportunities for career-building experiences.

You’ll fit in on a tightknit campus in Lincoln’s friendly University Place neighborhood. And you’ll learn more from professors who teach fewer students in smaller classes.

Those same professors take the time to learn your goals, then connect you to opportunities all over Lincoln.

Visit today and earn NWU's $1000 Campus Visit Grant. 

