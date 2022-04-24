Letter from the Editor: New series offers a deeper dive into the evolution of health care

I am a health care connoisseur.

I've survived one kind of cancer, gotten another kind and am trying to be a two-time survivor (so far, so good). I've been treated in most of Lincoln's major medical facilities and at the Mayo Clinic.

I've had chemo, radiation and more than 30 surgeries in the last six years. I've even got my favorite anesthesia and hospital gown style.

I've got firsthand knowledge of every step of the health care continuum, from a 911 call and ambulance ride to paying that final bill.

And let me say, I am big fan — of the medicine, the people who administer it and people who support them.

One of my children has severe respiratory issues. She's been rushed by ambulance, helicopter and jet to hospitals in Lincoln, Omaha and Des Moines, Iowa, when there were no beds closer to home.

The folks who have taken care of her — including the team that sat by her bedside 24 hours a day for days on end while a machine did the work of her lungs — have my eternal gratitude.

We all have our headaches — literal and figurative — but health care in the Heartland is something special. And it's something that's evolving all the time. That's why, starting today, we are pleased to launch Health Matters in the Heartland.

This monthly series is a collaborative effort between the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald and brought to readers with the help of presenting sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska and a group of monthly sponsors.

With each installment, we will look at an aspect of health care, how it's changing, the impact of COVID-19 and what consumers need to know. An in-depth story will be complemented by multimedia content, additional coverage and features online, and it will be gathered as the series progresses in a convenient, central spot online at journalstar.com/exclusive/health-matters.

Today we look at the forces that are driving care and costs after COVID-19. Next month we examine the changing landscape regarding mental health care. In future months, we'll look at topics such as technology, employment, virtual care and the challenges of delivering top-notch service to every corner of the state.

We couldn't do this without dedicated journalists and the support of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska and our other sponsors, and we are grateful for their help in telling these important stories about a profession in transition.

Understanding the changes and challenges, the people and the policy is critical, because no field touches us the way health care does. It is, quite literally, a matter of life and death. That’s why Health Matters in the Heartland.

Dave Bundy is editor or the Lincoln Journal Star. Reach him at dbundy@journalstar.com.

