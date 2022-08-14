Bryan hopes to ease Nebraska's nursing shortage through telehealth services

It's no secret that there's a national shortage of nurses. It existed before the coronavirus pandemic, and it's only gotten worse over the past couple of years.

A recent McKinsey study predicted there could be a shortage of anywhere from 200,000-450,000 nurses by 2025, assuming current care models don't change.

That shortage is even more acute in rural hospitals, where it's the most experienced nurses who often leave or retire, and it can be difficult to recruit new ones.

Bryan Health is hoping to ease those rural shortages in part through the expanded use of telehealth.

The Lincoln-based health system wants to create an Intelligence Center that would allow nurses to assist rural hospitals virtually.

Bryan says the program would use state-of-the-art telehealth technology to allow a "virtual expert nurse" to assist local nurses with patient care activities. The virtual nurses also could interact with patients themselves, help with paperwork, provide mentoring to new and inexperienced nurses and assist with other tasks, such as documentation and patient monitoring.

Bryan has already greatly expanded the telehealth services it has provided to rural hospitals and providers since the start of the pandemic, even winning a national award, the 2022 Teladoc Transformational Leadership award, for its work with rural hospitals to provide specialty care, outpatient care and support services that would otherwise be unavailable in those communities.

The Intelligence Center, is a "newer area we feel we need to get involved in," said Shane Fleming, chief development officer of Teledigm Health and Bryan Telemedicine.

One of the program's biggest aims is to help rural hospital staffs feel confident caring for patients who they might otherwise seek to transfer.

"We feel that this resource is going to help keep patients in rural communities," Fleming said

Transferring patients is detrimental to them and their families, he said, and it's also an expensive process that means lost revenue for the rural hospitals.

Bryan wants to set up the program at approximately 15 hospitals that are part of the Heartland Health Alliance, a network of 52 mostly rural hospitals.

To do that, it needs to come up with about $3 million, which would fund the program for three years.

Jill Hull, executive director of operations for Bryan Telemedicine & Teledigm Health, said the costs include setting up the infrastructure and technology for each hospital as well as the staffing, which would involve two nurses available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The cost of that would not be "crazy high" on a per-hospital basis, Hull said.

"But when you're talking about rural hospital spending, even $100,000 is difficult," she said.

Bryan first reached out to the offices of Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, as well as Rep. Adrian Smith, about the possibility of one or more of them seeking a federal appropriations request.

Fleming said Bryan is now seeking "alternative sources" of funding for the program, although he did not offer any specifics.