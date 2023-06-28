The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

NU Law College gets gift

The University of Nebraska College of Law announced a landmark gift from Lincoln philanthropist Phyllis Acklie to provide roughly 80 scholarships annually to the law school's students and to permanently endow the college’s Children’s Justice Clinic.

It is said to be the largest gift to the NU Law College in its history, though the donors requested the university keep the total commitment amount confidential.

The Acklie Charitable Foundation, established by Phyllis and her late husband, Duane Acklie, made the gift commitment through the University of Nebraska Foundation as part of its campaign. The campaign is described as an effort to engage at least 150,000 benefactors to give $3 billion to support the University of Nebraska.

LPS proposes levy decrease

Following dramatic increases in property valuations and changes to how the state funds public education, Lincoln Public Schools is proposing its biggest property tax levy decrease in more than two decades.

But Lincoln residents will still likely see their property taxes go up.

That's because property values across the district are projected to rise by a whopping 22%, meaning that even though LPS is significantly cutting its levy, it will still take in a projected $27 million more in property tax revenue this year.

On top of that, state aid is set to increase by about $15 million, leading to a proposed $513.7 million budget for the 2023-24 school year, which was unveiled at a Lincoln Board of Education work session Tuesday.

Nebraska lands three-star wide receiver

Last week, the Nebraska football team didn’t have a wide receiver in its 2024 recruiting class.

Now, the Huskers have three, the latest being Quinn Clark, who announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday. Clark is the top-rated player in Montana and the son of Husker great Ken Clark.

Clark was an under-the-radar prospect until earlier this month, when he impressed Matt Rhule and other Nebraska coaches at a camp at Memorial Stadium.

