Fairness Ordinance goes to court

The saga of Lincoln’s Fairness Ordinance has moved to the courts.

Kay Siebler, a leader of a group called Let Lincoln Vote, is asking Lancaster County District Court to order the City Council to enact an ordinance updating city discrimination protections to include gender identity, sexual orientation and veterans — or put it on the ballot.

The lawsuit is the latest move in a 17-month controversy over whether the city should update Title 11, the city code dealing with equal opportunity in housing, employment and public accommodation.

Pinewood’s summer production

"Catch Me If You Can," will debut today as Pinewood's 73rd annual summer production.

The show is based on the 2002 movie of the same name that starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks and tells the story of a con artist named Frank Abagnale Jr.

There are just 29 members in the entire cast, which is one-third of the number that took the stage for last year's production of "Newsies.”

"Catch Me If You Can," will be performed July 13-16 and July 20-23. Tickets range from $15-18 depending on where you buy them.

Nebraska Fan Day

And, Nebraska football fans will have a chance to meet Matt Rhule, his new coaching staff and Husker players later this month.

Nebraska will host its annual Fan Day event on July 30 at Hawks Championship Center. Players will be seated with their position groups, and fans can get autographs and take photos with them.

As for Rhule, his autograph line will be limited to fans entering the eighth grade and younger. Approximately 400 children will be selected to get in line to meet the coach.

The two-hour event starts at 3 p.m.

