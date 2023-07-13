The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.
Fairness Ordinance goes to court
Kay Siebler, a leader of a group called Let Lincoln Vote, is asking Lancaster County District Court to order the City Council to enact an ordinance updating city discrimination protections to include gender identity, sexual orientation and veterans — or put it on the ballot.
The lawsuit is the latest move in a 17-month controversy over whether the city should update Title 11, the city code dealing with equal opportunity in housing, employment and public accommodation.
Pinewood’s summer production
"Catch Me If You Can," will debut today as
Pinewood's 73rd annual summer production.
The show is based on the 2002 movie of the same name that starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks and tells the story of a con artist named Frank Abagnale Jr.
There are just 29 members in the entire cast, which is one-third of the number that took the stage for last year's production of "Newsies.”
"Catch Me If You Can," will be performed July 13-16 and July 20-23. Tickets range from $15-18 depending on where you buy them.
Nebraska Fan Day
And, Nebraska football fans will have a chance to meet Matt Rhule, his new coaching staff and Husker players later this month.
Nebraska will host its annual Fan Day event on July 30 at Hawks Championship Center. Players will be seated with their position groups, and fans can get autographs and take photos with them.
As for Rhule, his autograph line will be limited to fans entering the eighth grade and younger. Approximately 400 children will be selected to get in line to meet the coach.
The two-hour event starts at 3 p.m.
That’s it for Thursday, July 13. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at
JournalStar.com., we’ll see you back here tomorrow.
Top Journal Star photos for July 2023
Eleven-year-old Beau Taylor of Austin, Texas, tries to blow the biggest bubble at a contest
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. He was the winner in the contest.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Speed Skaters compete in the Mens 300m race during the NSC 35 ultimate inline skating competition at Speedway Sports Complex on, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Teams compete in knee deep water at the annual Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament on Saturday in Prague.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Marlina Bowdery poses for a photo with pictures of her late son Timothy Montgomery, who also went by the name Timothy Wallace, Friday in Lincoln. She started an online group for grieving mothers after his death.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A BNSF train cruises along the tracks past Memorial Stadium as seen from the Haymarket pedestrian bridge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, outside of Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Reflected in a mirror, Francis Vigan walks on a treadmill with the assistance of physical therapy assistant Wendy Kyser on Friday at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. Vigan, a 34-year-old bodybuilder, has been recovering after a rare spinal cord stroke during a workout paralyzed him from the waist down.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Charlie Musselwhite sings the blues out to the crowd during the ZooFest music festival outside of the Zoo Bar at 136 N 14th St. on Thursday in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
City workers cut into a large tree branch that had fallen due to the storm on July 4th in front of Bethany Christian Church on the corner of N Cotner Blvd. and Aylesworth Ave, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Kids ride specially decorated bikes down South Sixth Street during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. The city — known as Nebraska's Fourth of July City — draws thousands to its annual celebration.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fireworks erupt leaving sparks falling during the firework show at the annual Uncle Sam Jam, Independence Day Celebration at Oak Lake Park on, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Steve Novak, lead singer for Soul Dawg performs during the annual Uncle Sam Jam, Independence Day Celebration at Oak Lake Park on, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Liam Dotson (left) is lifted out of the water by Brother Paul Holmes during a Jehovah's Witnesses' baptism Saturday in a swimming pool on the floor of Pinnacle Bank Arena. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, more than 5,200 members of the denomination came to Lincoln for their annual convention, which ends Sunday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
The Swiftdogs Zach St. Pierre wears the sorting hat from the Harry Potter series as he celebrates a home run against the Sioux City Explorers on Friday at Haymarket Park. The Lincoln Saltdogs became the "Swiftdogs" for one night, as tickets to a Taylor Swift concert were up for grabs to all ticketholders.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters, who has worked at the club since 1987, said while it became famous for blues, there was always bluegrass, country, reggae and rock ‘n’ roll.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!