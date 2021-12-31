Willard Community Center: Warmth, camaraderie and love in an unlikely place

Plus, the Center manages two community learning centers at Lakeview and Capitol Beach elementary schools, coordinates activities with the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, and during warmer weather hosts some community gardening plots.

Just outside the entrance to the building are a Little Free Library and a small food pantry called the Blessing Box.

“The Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops installed both of these ... and they help maintain them. I’m always amazed at how many people make use of both services,” said Soderling. “One of our newest senior citizen participants was placing some food in the Blessing Box, and that’s how he learned about all of the services we have here. Now he’s a regular participant in our bingo games and monthly luncheon.