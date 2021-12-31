Willard Community Center: Warmth, camaraderie and love in an unlikely place

It has a foreboding appearance from the street, but step inside the Willard Community Center and you’ll feel the warmth, sense the camaraderie and witness the love within those walls.
It all started in the mid-1970s, when the school building became the Willard Center. In the ‘80s, when Janelle Soderling joined the staff, the building on Lincoln’s southwest side at 1245 S. Folsom St. continued down a path of community service that has touched thousands of lives.
Walking into the Center, you're likely to see senior citizens playing bingo and enjoying a holiday meal, and children in the day-care center. Soderling, who has been on the staff for 40 years, tells of the incredible breadth of connections and services that this 100-plus-year-old building offers. Within the building are programs for seniors, preschoolers, before- and after-school classes for school-age children, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and a host of others.
Next door is the new Mourning Hope Grief Center and offices for Lutheran Family Services. Adjacent to the west are a park, a Community Crops garden area and a playground for children. The corner of Folsom and B streets is literally a neighborhood gem serving people of all ages, backgrounds and needs.
Funding for the Willard Community Center comes from a variety of sources including the United Way, program service fees, fundraisers and grants. Recently, a grant from the Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation has supported the center's activities.
“We knew there was a need for some activities for seniors in the neighborhood, and the Presbyterian grant helped develop that program,” said Soderling. “We have bingo twice a week, and once a month we serve a noon meal for them. It’s given folks in our area of town a place where they can have a little fun, enjoy some camaraderie and love on the day-care children.”
Audrey Richert, executive director of the Foundation, made this observation: “With our history of serving older adults, we are pleased to support Willard Community Center to reenergize its senior-focused program. Social isolation is common among older adults, and expanding Willard’s program will provide opportunities to engage with others and promote a support network of friends and neighbors.
"The West A neighborhood has been enriched by enhancements made to the park behind the center, the addition of garden plots, and the new Mourning Hope Grief Center right next door," Richert added. "Together, these changes will enable people to thrive and positively impact the entire community.”
In addition to the regular senior citizen activities and child day care, the Willard Center has included regular activities for folks in the community through the Ross Leadership Academy, the Nebraska Sword Fighters Guild, the scouting activities and a host of family events including holiday gatherings, bridal showers and some church group activities.
Plus, the Center manages two community learning centers at Lakeview and Capitol Beach elementary schools, coordinates activities with the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, and during warmer weather hosts some community gardening plots.
Just outside the entrance to the building are a Little Free Library and a small food pantry called the Blessing Box.
“The Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops installed both of these ... and they help maintain them. I’m always amazed at how many people make use of both services,” said Soderling. “One of our newest senior citizen participants was placing some food in the Blessing Box, and that’s how he learned about all of the services we have here. Now he’s a regular participant in our bingo games and monthly luncheon.
The 40-year involvement by Soderling is worthy of another story. As a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in Human Development and the Family, Soderling first connected with the Willard Community Center as an intern in 1982. After graduation she ran the summer program for youth, which led to developing before- and after-school programs. Somehow she found time to marry Lonnie and raise two children. As executive director since 1992, Soderling has worked to establish a vibrant community center with a broad mission and connections with many of Lincoln’s organizations and agencies.
“The grant from the Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation has helped with our general operating budget, to reach out to seniors in our neighborhood and even to help our Center become a polling place for the neighborhood,” she said.
Janelle Soderling and those involved in the Willard Community Center have turned this somewhat ordinary school into a place of love, warmth and connection.