Tree and lights recycling programs offered thru mid-January in Lincoln

Boy Scout Troop 8 will provide tree pick-up service Jan. 2, 8 and 9. To schedule a pick-up, visit scoutingfortrees.com or call 402-965-1458. Trees should be placed on the front lawn by 9 a.m. The service is free, but donations are appreciated.

Recycle Holiday Lights Drive

The ninth annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive runs now through Jan. 10. A portion of funds raised from the copper extracted from the lights benefit the Eastridge Elementary PTO, the Lincoln Firefighters Operation Warm and the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program Booster Club. Dropoff locations include:

• Eastridge Elementary School parking lot, 6245 L St. – southwest side of the building near the playground;

• Lincoln Children’s Zoo overflow parking lot, 2847 A St. – across A Street south of the zoo; and

• All Lincoln Fire and Rescue Stations – For locations, visit lincoln.ne.gov/City/Departments/Fire/Stations.