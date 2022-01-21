Service clubs ramp up activity

Installation of a new ramp at The HUB neared completion when volunteer workers from Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club and Lincoln Sunrise Optimist Club joined employees from Decks Unlimited for four hours of work on a cold January morning at 12th and D streets.

The ramp is used equipment that Kiwanian Mark Zeller had spotted in Kansas City. Zeller was able to get the ramp donated by disassembling and removing it.

“Our previous ramp was not really safe, especially in the winter or stormy weather, and was steeper than what’s allowed by code,” said Rose Hood Buss, executive director of The HUB.

Decks Unlimited owner Dan Waters, a Lincoln Center Kiwanis member, arranged for the Kansas City-based company to ship the parts to his business. Decks Unlimited transported the parts to The HUB and provided several employees to help with the service project.

Hood Buss said the donations led to considerable savings. “To install a new ramp was quoted at $10,000, without the cost of installation,” she said. “Thanks to the donation of the ramp, financial support of the Lincoln South Rotary Club and other individual donors, and the installation volunteers, we were able to complete this project for $3,300.”