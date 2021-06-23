Rutabagas Comfort Food restaurant offers vegan dishes

Opening a restaurant during a pandemic is a bit risky.

But in the case of Sara McArdle and Rutabagas Comfort Food, the risks were justified. The opening was really a re-opening – just in a new location. And the commitment to the relocation and its remodeling had begun prior to the onset of COVID-19.

Simply put, “There was no turning back,” McArdle explained.

So Rutabagas, with fingers figuratively crossed, opened its O Street location in May 2020, and like many other dining establishments in Lincoln, weathered the pandemic and survived.

And, oh yes … Rutabagas is a vegan restaurant.

A Lincoln native, McArdle grew up around the restaurant industry and worked in several restaurants during her school and university years. After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she worked at the American Heart Association, during which time she transitioned to a vegan diet. As her interest in vegan dishes grew, so did a desire to share her knowledge and meals with people.

Offering her food creations via pop-ups around town, she started to develop a following, and in the Summer of 2019 took out a short-term lease for a space in the old Spaghetti Works location.