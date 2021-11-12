Matt Talbot updates mission and core values

Nearly 30 years after it was founded, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach has updated its mission statement and core values, developed by staff members and the board of directors, and approved at their annual retreat this fall.

The updated mission states that "Matt Talbot will serve the needs of Lincoln’s working poor and homeless by relieving hunger, overcoming homelessness, addressing addiction, and providing outreach and advocacy." Matt Talbot’s vision remains the same: "Defeat hunger and homelessness. Restore hope!"

The agency’s core values are:

Integrity: Being honest, ethical and accountable in all interactions.

Dignity: Honoring the value, humanity and sacredness of each individual.

Empowerment: Removing barriers and providing resources to help people feel confident and courageous in making their own decisions.

Compassion: Loving acceptance and seeking to genuinely understand and help alleviate suffering.

Inclusion: Creating an environment where people are respected, supported and have a sense of belonging.