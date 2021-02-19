Lincoln Littles Giving Day raises over $1M for early childhood education

The third annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day on Feb. 12, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, raised $1,066,205.

Hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), the giving day raised funds for tuition assistance, allowing more children in need to access quality early childhood education. The giving day is inspired by the Prosper Lincoln Early Childhood community agenda goal of increasing accessible and affordable high-quality early childhood education.

“Hats off to you, Lincoln!” said LCF President Barbara Bartle. “The community stepped up for our little ones during such a critical time, and your generosity was absolutely heart-warming.”

This year, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued the “Mayor’s Big Challenge for Lincoln Littles” to encourage community donations. The City identified one-time funds totaling $500,000 from the recent federal stimulus bill to contribute to Lincoln Littles. Matching sponsors provided backbone funding for the giving day, and together with the community they surpassed the Mayor’s challenge to raise an additional $500,000.