Due to the untimely death of nationally acclaimed actor Michael Krebs last Sunday, the two free public events planned at the Nebraska History Museum Feb. 9 and 11 to celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s birthday will continue, but will no longer include reenactments of President Abe and First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln.

As producer of “With Lincoln Productions,” Krebs had portrayed the former president since 1994 and performed for hundreds of events, celebrations and schools throughout the years.

Krebs was scheduled to visit Lincoln with his longtime acting colleague, Debra Miller, and perform for a variety of audiences, including students at Lincoln North Star High school and other public events.

“We were shocked and saddened to hear of Michael Krebs’ passing,” said Chris Goforth, marketing manager for History Nebraska, which will present the city of Lincoln’s 20th Abraham Lincoln birthday celebration at the museum. “History Nebraska extends our deepest sympathies to the many family, friends and colleagues of Mr. Krebs and wish them peace and comfort in this time of great sorrow.

The event will no longer include the reenactments, but all other activities are still planned, Goforth said.

The event’s activities were listed in the Jan. 28 Neighborhood Extra. To read that article, go to www.neighborhoodextra.com and see the story titled “Abraham Lincoln birthday celebration returns in February.”

The program that had been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, “Interpreting Lincoln: Yesterday and Today,” has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 13. More information will be made available in the weeks leading up to the event.