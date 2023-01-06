Build a bouquet at Noyes’ wire flower workshop

Join artist Cindy McClellan at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., for fun and creativity, learning to make wire flowers at a workshop Saturday, Feb. 18.

Using wire, pliers and cutters, McClellan will teach you the techniques of hand weaving wire to create a range of beautiful flowers to take home.

Make your own one-of-a-kind wire floral bouquet. Or, give the workshop as a gift to a creative individual in your life. Two sessions will be offered: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. The workshop is limited to 10 participants per session.

The $40 class fee includes all supplies. Call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to register and pay the fee.