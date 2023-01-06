 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Build a bouquet at Noyes’ wire flower workshop

Wire flower workshop

Artist Cindy McClellan will teach you to make flowers like these with the tools shown at her Feb. 18 wire flower workshop at Noyes Art Gallery.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Join artist Cindy McClellan at the Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., for fun and creativity, learning to make wire flowers at a workshop Saturday, Feb. 18.

Using wire, pliers and cutters, McClellan will teach you the techniques of hand weaving wire to create a range of beautiful flowers to take home.

Make your own one-of-a-kind wire floral bouquet. Or, give the workshop as a gift to a creative individual in your life. Two sessions will be offered: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. The workshop is limited to 10 participants per session.

The $40 class fee includes all supplies. Call the gallery at 402-475-1061 to register and pay the fee.

