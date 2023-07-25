Regular dental care is critical to both your oral and overall health. Dental appointments are essential for keeping your smile healthy and for catching oral health problems that – if left undetected for too long – could prove harder to treat.

Everyone, regardless of income, is eligible to become a patient at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry (UNMC), located in Lincoln. The college serves over 80,000 patients each year from communities across Nebraska.

Trust your and your family’s smiles to the UNMC College of Dentistry.

1. You’ll receive high-quality care at reduced rates.

A major advantage of seeking dental care at the UNMC College of Dentistry is the affordability of the services. As a dental school, they offer reduced rates compared to private practices, making high-quality dental care more accessible to all. By helping individuals access quality dental services, the college promotes better oral health for all Nebraskans.

2. You’ll be cared for by a top-notch, compassionate team.

Your dental care team will include students in the final phases of their clinical training. They are supervised by leading oral health experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“Our faculty members have years of experience and teach our students the latest dental techniques and research,” said Amir Farhangpour, DDS, associate dean for clinic operations at the UNMC College of Dentistry.

“Patients benefit from this team approach, receiving extensive personalized attention,” he said.

3. You’ll receive comprehensive oral health care for overall well-being.

The UNMC College of Dentistry is a one-stop-shop for all your dental care needs, including: exams, cleanings, braces, fillings, crowns, bridges, root canals, oral surgery, dental implants, dentures, periodontal care, cosmetic dentistry, pediatric dentistry and oral pathology.

The college takes a holistic approach to comprehensive care. They create step-by-step treatment plans to help patients maintain and restore oral health, prevent future dental issues, and improve their overall well-being by promoting healthy teeth and gums.

4. You’ll have access to state-of-the-art dental facilities and cutting-edge technology.

UNMC College of Dentistry patients receive cutting-edge dental treatments at reduced rates. State-of-the-art dental facilities and technology allow patients to enjoy a more comfortable, efficient patient care experience. For example, the college offers same-day crowns that are milled using CAD/CAM technology.

“We have a breadth of technology that I think is unsurpassed among other dental schools,” said Gregory Bennett, DMD, associate professor at the UNMC College of Dentistry.

“Our students are able to use the most up-to-date dental technology – technology that most dentists don’t even have in their own practices yet,” he said.

5. You’ll receive personalized attention for your unique needs.

The UNMC College of Dentistry is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to everyone. Their team members are educated on how to effectively treat patients with special needs, the elderly, non-English speakers and other special groups. They also are trained on how to help patients deal with dental anxiety.

It’s compassionate, accessible care that makes the UNMC College of Dentistry stand out as a welcoming place to find high quality, affordable dental services.

The UNMC College of Dentistry’s Lincoln Dental Clinic is located on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus at 40th & Holdrege St. The college also has a faculty practice in Lincoln and dental clinics in Omaha.

The college accepts patients of all ages and income levels. For more information about becoming a patient, and a list of insurance they accept, visit: unmc.edu/dentalservices. To make an appointment, call 402-472-1333.