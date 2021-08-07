Zoom's next act is a big threat to the rest of tech

The pandemic catapulted Zoom Video Communications Inc. from a scrappy upstart into a $111 billion video-conferencing behemoth, central to the lives of millions of remote workers and other socially distant users. Now, as COVID-19 vaccination rates allow for more of a return to normal, the obvious question is, what’s next? The answer could be a lot more than video chat.

This year is shaping up to be a pivotal time for Zoom. Industry watchers have questioned whether demand will ebb for the company’s core service as the economy haltingly reopens and users complain of “Zoom fatigue.” But there are signs that its conferencing business will be durable. Speaking from personal experience, the vast majority of my external meeting calls are now conducted on Zoom. I’m not alone. The combination of its ease of use, reliability and pervasiveness has made Zoom the standard for corporations. That’s showing up in the numbers, too. The latest credit-card data shows spending with the company is still surging.