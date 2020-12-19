Zoom scavenger hunts, Champagne deliveries: With office parties canceled, companies get creative

Matt Lindner, a 38-year-old content marketing manager based in Chicago for Rakuten Advertising, participated in a virtual cocktail class the company offered employees as a year-end celebration.

Though the company didn’t pay for the alcohol, employees were mailed cocktail kits with products to make an Old-Fashioned or a paloma.

“It was awkward in not being able to make the rounds in the room,” said Lindner, of Wrigleyville. “But with this event, I felt more of a connection to my colleagues. It almost felt like a high school reunion, and we were making up for lost time.”

Some weeks, the only human interaction he has is with his wife, Lindner said.

“In normal times, you take camaraderie time for granted like the water cooler talk. That’s been robbed from us because we work from home,” he said. “How do you make time for small talk online?”

There were a couple of times the company planned trivia nights for employees this past year, but some people weren’t showing up because it meant sitting through another video conference call, Linder said.

Zoom fatigue is real, and employees don’t want to have to sit through an awkward meeting, said Murrel Karsh, president of corporate event planning firm Windy City Fieldhouse.