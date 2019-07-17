Mike Zito

Mike Zito, the 2018 Blues Rock Artist of the Year, will take the ZooFest stage on Friday at 9 p.m. 

Where: 14th Street between O and P streets

When: Gates open 4 p.m. Friday; Noon Saturday

Admission: $30 Friday, $50 Saturday (Two-day package: $65). Advance tickets available at etix.com. The two-day package will also be available at the gate Friday.

MUSIC SCHEDULE

Friday

5 p.m. -- The Paladins, veteran roots music trio that blends blues, country and rockabilly

7 p.m. -- Junior Brown, country “guit-steel” master

9 p.m. -- Mike Zito, 2018 Blues Music Award winner for Blues Rock Artist of the Year

11 p.m. -- Satchel Grande, Omaha funk party band

Saturday

1 p.m. -- Blues Education Program

3 p.m. -- The Bottle Tops, Lincoln Americana band

5 p.m. -- The Bruce Katz Band, blues, jam tunes and boogie-woogie “soul jazz”

7 p.m. -- James Harman, Harmonica-playing Los Angeles bluesman

9 p.m. -- Mavis Staples

11 p.m. -- The Empire Strikes Brass, North Carolina brass funk-rock band

