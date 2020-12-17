Zegarowski, Creighton bounce back

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points, shooting 6-for-7 from three-point range, and No. 9 Creighton cruised to a 94-76 victory over St. John's on Thursday night in New York.

Denzel Mahoney had 16 points and freshman center Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 off the bench to help the Bluejays (5-2, 1-1 Big East) bounce back from a home loss to Marquette in their conference opener Monday night.

Damien Jefferson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Christian Bishop added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Creighton.

Julian Champagnie led the Red Storm (5-4, 0-3) with 17 points, and freshman Posh Alexander had 13.

No. 3 Connecticut women 80, Creighton 47: Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 24 points on 9-for-9 shooting from the floor for Connecticut.

Christyn Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (3-0, 2-0 Big East) in their Big East home opener.

Emma Ronsiek scored 11 points for Creighton (2-4, 1-1), which lost starting guard Rachel Saunders to a knee injury in the first quarter.

