Karen and Michael adopted their four grandchildren last year. Three have physical and mental needs. Karen and Michael are loving grandparents who struggle to make ends meet. Their only sources of income are disability and Supplemental Security Income. Alice, 7, and Cora, 5, love art supplies, craft projects and need pajamas, jeans, shirts and undergarments (sizes 7 and 5T). Steven, 3, likes musical instruments, cars and trucks; he could also use pajamas, jeans, shirts and undergarments. Marcy, 2, would like a new baby doll, doll accessories and a blanket to snuggle. She could also use pajamas, jeans, shirts and undergarments (size 3T). Karen and Michael request household toiletries (laundry soap, toilet paper, wash soap). Karen also would like to take the kids on a family fun activity (Lincoln Children’s Zoo, movie theater, Lincoln Children’s Museum). Contact Angela Washington at 402-434-3494 ext. 108 or angela@ywcalincoln.org.

