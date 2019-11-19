Karen and Michael adopted their four grandchildren last year. Three have physical and mental needs. Karen and Michael are loving grandparents who struggle to make ends meet. Their only sources of income are disability and Supplemental Security Income. Alice, 7, and Cora, 5, love art supplies, craft projects and need pajamas, jeans, shirts and undergarments (sizes 7 and 5T). Steven, 3, likes musical instruments, cars and trucks; he could also use pajamas, jeans, shirts and undergarments. Marcy, 2, would like a new baby doll, doll accessories and a blanket to snuggle. She could also use pajamas, jeans, shirts and undergarments (size 3T). Karen and Michael request household toiletries (laundry soap, toilet paper, wash soap). Karen also would like to take the kids on a family fun activity (Lincoln Children’s Zoo, movie theater, Lincoln Children’s Museum). Contact Angela Washington at 402-434-3494 ext. 108 or angela@ywcalincoln.org.
YWCA Lincoln
- Victoria Ayotte Brown
- Updated
Victoria Ayotte Brown
Online editor
Victoria Ayotte Brown is the Journal Star online editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Conditions ripe for repeat of spring flooding in Nebraska, experts say
-
Remains found by Nebraska rancher thought to be those of one of brothers killed, dumped in manure pile
-
Pac-12 grad transfer WR familiar with Husker coaching staff on NU's radar
-
'Kalynn is one of the best middles in the country': Superior's Meyer is star of Nebraska volleyball signing class
-
Steven M. Sipple: Joe Burrow conversation is a headache Scott Frost doesn't need
Print Ads
Restaurant