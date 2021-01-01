Youth with special needs show lambs in 4-H

The Unified Showing 4-H club gives youth with special needs the opportunity to show lambs. Now in its second year, the club empowers youth with special needs by pairing them with buddies who ensure the safety of the youth showman and lamb.

A selection process will take place for both showmen (ages 8–18) and buddies (ages 14–18). Applications are due by Saturday, Feb. 14.

The club will aim to have meetings once a month, and parents and siblings are welcome to attend. During the summer, practices will be held once a week at project leader Allison Walbrecht’s farm in southwest Lincoln. Youth will practice with their designated lamb that Walbrecht's family owns.

These practices will be approximately an hour and include the showmen having the opportunity to lead their animals around, bathe, feed and learn about them. Buddies will be at the practices and will accompany the showmen. Family members have the option of staying on-site with their child.

At the end of the summer, the showmen will be able to see their hard work pay off at the 4-H Sheep Show during the Lancaster County Super Fair. The club will have its own class, and the judge will ask youth questions about their lamb and themselves.