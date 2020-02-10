Your voices fill our pages

Our journalists in news, sports and the photo department, do a great job of telling Lincoln's and Nebraska's story.

But you -- our readers -- are responsible for very interesting content as well. With the soon-to-be-decided Lincoln Public Schools bond issue, the Legislature and a host of national and international events, we have had no shortage of letters and Local View columns to stimulate thought and conversation.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Some writers count their words right up to the suggested 250-word limit. Others make their point in fewer than a dozen words. Writers comment on news articles, their own observations and even on each other.

We verify each letter by talking to its writer, and sometimes the writer has a whole other earful for us. But the feedback we get is valuable. And the different perspectives we are able to share on our Opinion page benefit us all.

So if you're a regular letter writer (we allow one every 45 days, and we do have folks who keep track), thanks. If you're a regular letter reader, we appreciate that, too. We're here to foster a community conversation, and that takes talkers and listeners.

Thank for your support of local journalism, both through subscribing and enriching the discussion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.