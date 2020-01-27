Your issues often become our issues

First came the snow. Then the ice. Then the complaints. And then the news stories.

The city got an earful from residents when a combination of snow, cold, ice and thawing turned Lincoln's residential streets into a soupy, slushy mess. The city fielded hundreds of complaints through its own online portal. The Journal Star heard from folks, too, in letters to the editor.

City and county government reporter Riley Johnson kept readers up to date with stories about the city's initial response and how it was adapting as weather conditions changed and drivers' frustration grew.

In addition to Riley's stories, our photographers fanned out across the city to capture images, and we pulled in other multimedia resources to give readers the most complete picture of what was going on.

We're grateful for your support of local journalism, and we're grateful to be able to hear what's important to you and help get answers. Good journalism helps people make their communities better -- sometimes in historic, life-changing ways. And sometimes it just helps bring an issue -- like snow removal -- into better focus.

