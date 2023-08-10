Today's Birthday (08/10/23)— Professional development surges this year. Pull together with discipline for shared gain. Solving an exciting puzzle this autumn motivates a winter professional change. Adapt around the news next spring, before summer investigations reveal a prize. Take advantage of great conditions to merge work with passion.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Changes reveal options and opportunities. Writing or publishing projects can flower. Ignore gossip or trolls. Don't push if the timing isn't right. Monitor news closely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 9 — Profitable work energizes your efforts. Stay in communication to keep things flowing. Get terms in writing. Earn through your own efforts rather than luck.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Adapt with unexpected events. Despite challenges, you get to choose your response to whatever happens. Avoid controversy. Schedule carefully. Take extra care of yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Finish old projects. Process where you've been.Organize and prepare for what's ahead.Communication reveals solutions. Get creative with a challenge.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 7 — Adapt with social changes. Keep lines of communication open to resolve breakdowns. Friends and teammates offer solutions and opportunities. Together, you can move mountains.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Find professional opportunities hiding under the wings of change. Avoid impulsive moves. Reinforce infrastructures before depending on them.Organize for maximize efficiency and ease.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 7 — Wait for better conditions to launch. Adapt your exploration around an obstacle. Avoid traffic or delays. Can you work things out virtually? Communication provides access.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Two heads are better than one to resolve a puzzle.Communication gets you around structural breakdowns. Discover financial solutions together. Find win-win solutions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Share support around obstacles.Communication gets farther than action. Avoid arguments. Stick to shared commitments, interests and passions. Work out logistics. Reinforce basic elements.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 9 — Maintain momentum with your work. Balance physical action with self-care. Beware of unexpected obstacles. Slow to avoid accidents. Focus on reliable strategies. Stay hydrated.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 7 — Connect with people you love. Don't rush things. Relax and wait for romantic possibilities to ripen. Savor beauty, artistry and delicious fun with dear ones.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 6 — Clean house and organize. Clear clutter for mental clarity. Increase family comforts with domestic upgrades and repairs. Savor the delicious rewards of your labors.

