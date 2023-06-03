Today's Birthday (06/03/23)— This year favors quiet backstage productivity. Realize professional ambitions with consistent persistence. Adapt around physical obstacles this summer to discover autumn romance. Winter plans may shift as springtime romantic or creative changes develop into social fun. Determine what you want, and plans flow easily.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Your exploration changes and adapts. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next few weeks.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Collaborate for financial growth over the next two weeks following tonight's Full Moon. Shift directions for changing conditions. Deepen bonds by pulling together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Make adjustments together. Collaborate for shared commitments around changes over two weeks after tonight's Full Moon. Adapt for solutions. Love provides foundational strength.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 9 — Begin a new physical health, work and fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions over the next two weeks illuminated by the Full Moon.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 7 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Tonight's Full Moon shines on a transition. Adapt directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Adapt with domestic changes over two weeks. Nurture your home and family under this Full Moon.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 7 — Start another chapter. A two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Adapt around challenges. Keep channels open. Write, edit and share.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Sagittarius Full Moon. Redirect attention toward fresh potential.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates new personal directions. Expand boundaries over two weeks. Develop an inspiring possibility.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. This Full Moon illuminates a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new ones. Process transitions. Consider the past and future.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 7 — One social door closes and another opens under this Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. Share appreciation and salutations.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Consider an exciting career opportunity. Make professional changes under this Full Moon. Redirect eff orts over the next two weeks toward your talents, passions and purpose.

Tribune Content Agency