You need to act when a work slump spreads to your private life

Notice how often these are the very things that get cut when we're under stress. My hunch is that at some level, we don't feel that we deserve to feel good. Well, guess what? We do! Plus, when we give to ourselves, we set ourselves up to succeed in our external roles.

Seek out community. Even if you're a private person, whatever you tell yourself about staying home and licking your wounds, being out with positive people in an energizing setting makes a difference. There are so many ways to find connection with people.

One example here in Minneapolis is Assata Speaks _ a monthly coming together focused on racial and social justice issues, and building enriching connections among people who would not otherwise meet. Seek out community that speaks to you.

Give back to others. There is nothing that builds one's spirit like helping others. When you notice others need a pick-me-up, be there for them, and it will come back to you.

Tend to your physical health. Neglect can sneak up on you, especially if you're stressed out. Maybe you usually are a healthy eater and more junk food is sneaking in. Maybe you're not getting regular exercise. Again, this can contribute to a spiral that will erode your resilience.