Ben Aden works on cars at European Auto Tech, a small independent shop in northeast Lincoln.
Like the little BMW coupe he was working on Thursday.
"I can't work from home," he said.
If work slows down, Aden said, he'll see what happens. But for now, people still are bringing in their cars, so he keeps coming in. He's taking more precautions now, though, about hand-washing and sanitizer after he touches the cars that he works on.
Aden said he's in the same boat as a lot of people with underlying health problems who have to think about it a bit more because he has lupus, an autoimmune disease where he says his natural defenses sometimes can mistake his own cells for an invader and attack them and make him more prone to infections.
"In theory, if I get it, it could get bad fast," he said.
So he's trying to do everything he can to remain as healthy as he can. He paid attention when President Trump's infectious disease guy, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said people with lupus had to be especially careful. When people started buying up hydroxychloroquine, the medicine he takes for lupus that was touted as a possible coronavirus cure, Aden got a three-month supply.
He said he's looking for symptoms just like anybody else, or signs that his lupus may be returning. But it's kind of like someone with a heart condition or breathing problems.
"You don't know how scared to be, and no one can tell you," Aden said.
He said they're saying that COVID-19 can live on surfaces for days, so he'll keep taking all the precautions.
"We're just worried about somebody whose sick and doesn't know it," Aden said.
It's the uncertainty about the whole thing that's causing people anxiety, he said.
So he and his wife, Shara, have been sticking to home, which their cats, Boris and PK, seem to like; and Shara's been making new dishes for them to try.
If there's any plus to all the craziness, he said, it's the food.
-- Lori Pilger
