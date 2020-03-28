'You don't know how scared to be'

Ben Aden works on cars at European Auto Tech, a small independent shop in northeast Lincoln.

Like the little BMW coupe he was working on Thursday.

"I can't work from home," he said.

If work slows down, Aden said, he'll see what happens. But for now, people still are bringing in their cars, so he keeps coming in. He's taking more precautions now, though, about hand-washing and sanitizer after he touches the cars that he works on.

Aden said he's in the same boat as a lot of people with underlying health problems who have to think about it a bit more because he has lupus, an autoimmune disease where he says his natural defenses sometimes can mistake his own cells for an invader and attack them and make him more prone to infections.

"In theory, if I get it, it could get bad fast," he said.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

So he's trying to do everything he can to remain as healthy as he can. He paid attention when President Trump's infectious disease guy, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said people with lupus had to be especially careful. When people started buying up hydroxychloroquine, the medicine he takes for lupus that was touted as a possible coronavirus cure, Aden got a three-month supply.