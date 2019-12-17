WR | Zavier Betts

Committed
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-3
Weight: 205
Hometown: Bellevue
School: West
Date Committed: 4/3/19
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud, Troy Walters.
The Skinny
Betts opened eyes with big-time camp performances over the summer, cementing himself as one of the most intriguing receiver prospects in the country. Then he turned in a dominating senior year for Bellevue West, which went undefeated and won the Class A state title in November.
Betts is not expected to sign his NLI this week as he continues to try to get his academic situation in order, but the Huskers expect he will be an official member of the class soon.