WR | Zavier Betts

Super State Football

Zavier Betts

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Committed

Hudl highlights 

The basics

Position: WR

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205

Hometown: Bellevue

School: West

Date Committed: 4/3/19

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State.

Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud, Troy Walters.

The Skinny

Betts opened eyes with big-time camp performances over the summer, cementing himself as one of the most intriguing receiver prospects in the country. Then he turned in a dominating senior year for Bellevue West, which went undefeated and won the Class A state title in November. 

Betts is not expected to sign his NLI this week as he continues to try to get his academic situation in order, but the Huskers expect he will be an official member of the class soon. 

